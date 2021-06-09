 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Convicted Felon Endorses Finchem for Secretary of State
View Comments

Letter: Convicted Felon Endorses Finchem for Secretary of State

  • Comments

“Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik just endorsed my campaign for Secretary of State,” boasts Mark Finchem in an email soliciting donations.

Who’s Kerik? In Wikipedia I learned he was police commissioner overseeing the response to the 9/11 attacks. During that time, Kerik “conducted two extramarital affairs simultaneously, using a Battery Park City apartment that had been set aside for first responders at ground zero.”

After 9/11, President George W. Bush appointed Kerik interior minister of the Iraqi Coalition Provisional Authority. There, Kerik eventually admitted accepting a $250,000 interest-free “loan” which courts determined to be a bribe.

When Bush nominated Kerik to lead the Department of Homeland Security, “Kerik soon withdrew his candidacy, explaining that he had employed an undocumented immigrant as a nanny.”

Kerik was indicted and plead guilty to ethics violations, tax fraud, and making false statements to the federal government. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison.

This endorsement is something Finchem is boasting about?

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shaming the shamers

Re Pudge Johnson's May 24 letter "Sick of shamers always butting in." He apparently thinks the best way to discourage people from shaming othe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News