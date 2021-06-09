Letter: Convicted Felon Endorses Finchem for Secretary of State

“Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik just endorsed my campaign for Secretary of State,” boasts Mark Finchem in an email soliciting donations.
Who’s Kerik? In Wikipedia I learned he was police commissioner overseeing the response to the 9/11 attacks. During that time, Kerik “conducted two extramarital affairs simultaneously, using a Battery Park City apartment that had been set aside for first responders at ground zero.”
After 9/11, President George W. Bush appointed Kerik interior minister of the Iraqi Coalition Provisional Authority. There, Kerik eventually admitted accepting a $250,000 interest-free “loan” which courts determined to be a bribe.
When Bush nominated Kerik to lead the Department of Homeland Security, “Kerik soon withdrew his candidacy, explaining that he had employed an undocumented immigrant as a nanny.”
Kerik was indicted and plead guilty to ethics violations, tax fraud, and making false statements to the federal government. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison.
This endorsement is something Finchem is boasting about?
Eileen Hollowell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.