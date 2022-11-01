Letter: Cooperation Saves Your Life

As I was driving our increasingly crowded streets today, I realized that I didn't know if the other drivers were Republicans, Democrats, or independents. I didn't know how many were loyal to Q-Anon or Antifa. I only knew we were all yielding, stopping, and cooperating with each other to get where we needed to go safely.

Statistically, most of us will never do anything more dangerous in our lives than travel in a motor vehicle. We are depending on each other for our very lives. Sure, some drivers take risks and drive too fast, make abrupt lane changes, or get angry, but they are the minority. Even the most frantic drivers are cooperating as best they can.

So the next time you decide to hate the political opposition, remember that those same people are protecting your life on our dangerous roads and highways. Cooperation does work and saves lives.

John Vornholt

Northeast side