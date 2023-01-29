 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Coper World Mine

As a retired public health nurse I believe all Tucsonians should be concerned about the long term catastrophic impacts to the environment, health and property values posed by Copper World in the Santa Ritas south of town. Tucson is downhill and downwind. We have only to look to Salt Lake City and the damage done by the Bingham Canyon Mine to see what we could become in a few years. Salt Lake City is 28 miles from its mine. Tucson will be about the same from Copper World.

Once this mine is approved, the only recourse for Tucson, Pima County and concerned citizens is lawsuits for failure to comply with regulations. Just the cost to monitor air and water quality will be astronomical. Health care costs will soar. Property values will plummet. The mine may suffer fines but the damage will have been done and will continue. There will be no stopping it.

Elaine Wolter

SaddleBrooke

