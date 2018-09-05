As the first anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas approaches, we understand this may be a difficult time for many victims of the attack, their family members and survivors. Anyone coping with effects from the shooting is encouraged to contact us. We also want to remind those who were present at the Route 91 festival during the shooting to file an application with the Nevada Victims of Crime Program by Oct. 1, 2018.
This program may help reimburse you for out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the crime such as counseling. Even if you reside outside Nevada or don’t feel you need help now, we encourage you to apply before the application due date in case you incur future expenses that may be covered by the program. To learn more, visit www.VegasStrongRC.org or call toll free 1 (833) 299-AIDE (2433).
Teresa Etcheberry, Program Coordinator
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center
Teresa Etcheberry
Program coordinator, Vegas Strong Resiliency Center
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.