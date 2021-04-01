 Skip to main content
Letter: Copper baloney
Letter: Copper baloney

Re: Arizona copper, 3/20/2021

Mr. Lauzon is correct that copper is needed for 'green' development, but his Arizona argument is flawed.

First, copper price is a world-wide price, so domestic production will not be cheaper than any other copper. Also, there are other places with richer deposits and lower production costs, and not upstream from a million people that need the water Rosemont mine will consume.

Second, It’s hard to imagine how our mining law will protect the environment as it is 150 years old, and has no environmental protections built in. Note that Lauzon is a Canadian mining company executive who wants to produce copper at the lowest cost possible, and profits will go to banks in Toronto, not in the US. Rosemont will get the copper and the cash. We will get the half-mile deep pit, and the mountain of toxic tailings left behind.

Third, with the current trends in mining automation, there will be robotic haul trucks and fewer jobs.

Mark Day

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

