Letter: Copper Mining and Patriotism

The letter "Biden's $3 billion EV battery plan" suggested a double-standard of progressive Democrats. It cited a New York Times report that identifies cobalt, nickel and lithium as critical materials for a Green Economy, whose refining is controlled by China. The writer challenged the patriotism of progressive Democrats and others, suggesting that, by litigating a proposed copper mine in the Santa Rita Mountains, they are ignoring Biden’s calls for domestic development of these critical materials. Copper is not on the list of critical minerals. Copper prices are slumping, at under $3.50/lb., down 30% from four months ago. It is a vital but abundant commodity. The company seeking to build a mine in the Santa Ritas is Hudbay Minerals, whose headquarters are in Toronto. Opposing a Canadian mining company that wants to deplete our water supplies, pollute our air, have ratepayers pay for the construction of a power line and leave future generations of Arizonans with billions of tons of waste rock? - Sounds pretty patriotic to us.