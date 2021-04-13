Letter: Copper, Water and Open Pits

Having worked in the copper making business, the production processes to get copper out of the ground requires water...lots of water. Our border with Mexico sits almost a mile high and our water flows South to North.
South of 1.5 million people sits a copper company, extolling jobs for 20 years, good paying jobs that takes away water and provides open pits for our scenery. Arizona, Pima County, Tucson and surrounding towns have a stake in the future of their area. What's it going to be? When the copper company ends its fortunes in our desert, WE THE PEOPLE, will be left with a scared desert and little water. It's time to put up or shut up. What are WE going to do?
roger Engels
Oro Valley
