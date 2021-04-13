 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Copper, Water and Open Pits
View Comments

Letter: Copper, Water and Open Pits

  • Comments

Having worked in the copper making business, the production processes to get copper out of the ground requires water...lots of water. Our border with Mexico sits almost a mile high and our water flows South to North.

South of 1.5 million people sits a copper company, extolling jobs for 20 years, good paying jobs that takes away water and provides open pits for our scenery. Arizona, Pima County, Tucson and surrounding towns have a stake in the future of their area. What's it going to be? When the copper company ends its fortunes in our desert, WE THE PEOPLE, will be left with a scared desert and little water. It's time to put up or shut up. What are WE going to do?

roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Not Sorry

As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News