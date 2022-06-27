 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Copper World Mine

The Elephant in the Santa Ritas

Green Valley, Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Vail can no longer ignore Hudbay’s “Copper World” Mine on west side of the Santa Ritas south of Tucson. Thousands of homeowners and developers could see property values plummet. Retirees, looking for beautiful desert scenery and clean air will find other locations. Young families will no longer want to settle in Corona de Tucson if the only thing protecting young lungs from air pollution is a red flag. Property owners looking at huge losses in value have a right to stand together and say we do not want this in our neighborhood. The greater community of Tuscon is also made poorer by this mine. Increasing temperatures and more dust mean more heat inversions causing catastrophic breathing issues and death. It is up to us to stop this. Hudbay leaves with the copper and we are left with the proverbial shaft!

Elaine Wolter

Saddlebrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

