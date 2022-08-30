Letter: Copper World will destroy our beloved Santa Rita Mountains Aug. 28 opinion

I commend the Arizona Daily Star for its publication in recent years of many detailed articles informing readers about Hudbay Minerals' destructive mining projects. I also thank you for running many letters and guest opinions opposing Hudbay, like today's piece by Russ McSpadden of the Center for Biological Diversity, which moved me deeply. I recall, though, that several years ago the Star published an editorial in favor of the Rosemont Mine.The reasoning went something like this: the mine can't be stopped, so we might as well support it. Tribal and environmental groups have admirably refused to follow that lame advice and have continued their opposition. Hudbay is, after all, not a conglomeration of gods but just a greedy corporation that can be beaten if the determination is there. My question: has the Star ever retracted its support for this outrage? If not, will you do so now?