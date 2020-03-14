Letter: Corona Virus and Hand Sanitizers
Letter: Corona Virus and Hand Sanitizers

Shkreli isn’t the only “Pharma Bro” and Mylan who raised EpiPen prices from $103 to $608 aren’t the only “crooks” taking advantage of our health problems. Amazon and other online retailers are “enabling” the fleecing of fearful Americans by private sellers. According to Keepa.com, “Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes have jumped in price on Amazon.com from $11.88 in January to $79.99 on Wednesday afternoon before jumping to $199.99 on Wednesday night. They are currently sold out.” Not a single store in my geographic area has hand sanitizer. Tucson and other communities have their share of “Shkreli’s” out to make a quick buck. Back in the 1940’s and 50’s Americans were donating their dimes by the millions to help to eradicate the feared Polio virus. These donations helped fund the research that resulted in virtual eradication of the disease. Today our citizens seek to profit from the fear and misery of others. Thank you Amazon.com for keeping our economy strong.

Richard Harper

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

