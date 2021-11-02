Letter: corona virus

I am daily more amazed and the wasteful spending and lack of concern over killing people by our leadership. Our Governor is dead set against mask or vaccine mandates, not the Attorney General Brnovich is suing because he believes there hasn't been enough scientific testing of the vaccines. I don't know where he got his medical degree, but it must have been through Fox News or one of the conspiracy theorists. So he has spent zillions of our money on frivolous lawsuits. After the thousands spent by our legislature and Kelli Ward, on the ridiculous election recount, it would seem in our best interests to kind of focus on spending on things we need. Please use our money more wisely.
Steven Curtis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.