Letter: Corona Virus

The other day I got into my car and drove to various friends’ houses, leaving paper bags on their porches containing books, coffee grinders, tools, etc. In exchange they had left bags on their porch for me filled with books, Peeps, and prepared food for dinner. A friend walks her dog through her neighborhood doing the same thing. I call this “porching”. It is a way to connect with others, to share needed items and to make people feel loved. Stay well and keep in touch through small acts of kindness.
Dot Jones
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
