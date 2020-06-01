Letter: Coronavirus hotspot at the border crossing?

I spent five and a half hours in line Wednesday afternoon and evening waiting to cross back into Nogales, Arizona at the main pedestrian entry after seeing my dentist. There were hundreds of people waiting and as it turned out when I got to the front of the line only one agent processing people. Two long lines stood side-by-side, more than six feet away from each other, but there was no way to do social distancing in my line unless the crush of people behind me decided to stand back (which they mostly didn't). Because the border is officially closed to non-essential traffic, maybe CBP believes that they don't need to process people quickly? I felt lucky that there was a breeze and that I had an N95 mask.
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!