Letter: Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire

Dear Governor Ducey,

There is a new fire in Arizona, it’s called the Coronavirus fire, and we the people are its fuel. Remove the fuel and smother the flames, and the fire goes out. You have the authority to keep people at home and smother the flames by wearing masks. No one blinks when millions are spent to fight a fire on the ground.; in this case, pay people unemployment to stay home, and order people to wear masks in public. What are you afraid of? The ire of a president who does not care, or losing the trust of the people of Arizona who elected you to office? A few weeks of fighting this fire could make the difference. People will then live to work another day, grow our state, and, it it hoped, vote in another election.

Lorraine Buck

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

