Letter: Coronavirus should have us preparing for peace

I am an 87 year-old activist and I feel like the coronavirus has put me under arrest. Clearly, those of us who experience war as a hideous form of suicide have failed to sway the majority of Tucsonans, as well as the majority worldwide, to "pound our weapons into plowshares." Perhaps this widespread, virulent disease will awaken us to experience our "oneness" — our interdependence — and our power of empathy.
Perhaps now the majority will confront the military/industrial complex and ask who pays for, and who profits from, war? Maybe instead of boasting about its latest "kill vehicles," Tucson's Raytheon will wake up to retool and rescue us.
Gretchen Nielsen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
