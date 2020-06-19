Letter: CORONAVIRUS

At Governor Ducey's recent press conference, state health director Dr. Cara Christ stated, "We are not going to be able to stop the spread and so we can't stop living as well." This was not an accurate statement. Entire countries and select states in our country have stopped the spread. It went unsaid, but I assumed that Dr. Christ was comfortable with people dying in order to keep the economy open.
Regarding reimposing some of the restrictions put in place in March, Governor Ducey stated, "It's not under discussion." Considering that Arizona leads the Nation in percentage of increase in cases since June 5, all possibilities should be under discussion.
My impression is that Governor Ducey has concluded that Arizona can afford the disproportionate deaths of the elderly and poor in order to keep the economy running. How can he not realize that if the present pattern continues, our hospitals will be overwhelmed and thousands will die?
Elaine Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
