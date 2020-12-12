Letter: coronavirus

Re: the Dec. 5 letter "Star needs conservative counterweight."
In reading Dr. James Stewart’s letter to the editor in Saturday’s issue, I’m certainly glad to hear that he does “not have to look for handouts even in this time of coronavirus.” May that be because he is making a good deal of income because of the coronavirus (just asking)? Regardless, I would hope that we as a country will always look out for those in need, especially without making judgment… I can’t help but wonder, if Dr. Stewart’s house were on fire, would he not call for help?
Candace VerBrugghen
Green Valley
