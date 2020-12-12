 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: coronavirus
View Comments

Letter: coronavirus

Re: the Dec. 5 letter "Star needs conservative counterweight."

In reading Dr. James Stewart’s letter to the editor in Saturday’s issue, I’m certainly glad to hear that he does “not have to look for handouts even in this time of coronavirus.” May that be because he is making a good deal of income because of the coronavirus (just asking)? Regardless, I would hope that we as a country will always look out for those in need, especially without making judgment… I can’t help but wonder, if Dr. Stewart’s house were on fire, would he not call for help?

Candace VerBrugghen

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News