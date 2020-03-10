Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming from all over the world to sit in classrooms listening to authors, there is no way this will not contribute to the spread of the virus to our beautiful city. And, considering the average age of attendees, it is inevitable that there will be deaths.
Please, Festival organizers: follow your conscience and cancel the festival.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.