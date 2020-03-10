Letter: Coronavirus
View Comments

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming from all over the world to sit in classrooms listening to authors, there is no way this will not contribute to the spread of the virus to our beautiful city. And, considering the average age of attendees, it is inevitable that there will be deaths.

Please, Festival organizers: follow your conscience and cancel the festival.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News