Letter: Coronavirus

Over the past week, Arizona has experienced a 28% increase in coronavirus cases and is approaching 1,000 deaths. Over 85% of hospital beds are in use. Nevertheless, Governor Ducey defends ending the stay-home order despite overwhelming evidence that social distancing is our most effective weapon against infection

Is it possible that the Governor is comfortable with the disproportionate deaths of the elderly and the poor and willing to sacrifice them for the sake of the economy?

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

