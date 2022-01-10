 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Corporate Monopolies Are Why Prices Are So High
Letter: Corporate Monopolies Are Why Prices Are So High

Prices are off the charts for food, cars, and housing. As a result, inflation is the highest it’s been since 1990. But it’s not the fault of workers, supply shortages, or government spending.

The true culprit is corporate monopolies.

Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon dominate the technology industry. Tyson and Cargill rule the market for chicken, beef, and pork. The profits of oil companies Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP, soared to $174 billion in 2021 as US gas prices rose.

These companies all raised prices for consumers, laid off workers, and scored record profits during the pandemic.

Fortunately, Joe Biden will not stand for price gouging. He’s put together a team of trustbusters at the Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission, and the White House.

Biden will become the greatest trustbuster since Theodore Roosevelt.

Larry Bodine

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

