Letter: Corporate Price Gouging
I think that any individual, or corporation, that tries to profit from the COVID-19 national emergency should be called out, shamed and boycotted. So I’m calling out our “hometown grocer”, Fry’s.

Recently, I saw two Fry’s employees raise the price of bulk onions 20 cents a pound. When I asked why they were doing it, one guy said they had been cleaned out of onions so the new shipment was more valuable (not that they had paid more for them). I kept shopping, and noticed other employees busily changing the prices of many other items.

I can only assume that the reason they were doing this at this particular time was to make even more money from the the stockpiling of just about everything that many people are doing right now. If there is another — provable — reason Fry’s is doing this, I would certainly like to hear it. And I wont believe that they had scheduled all of these simultaneous increases 6 months ago.

Jill Davis

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

