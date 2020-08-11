You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Corporation Commision Race of Sharp Contrasts
This November Arizona voters will select 3 members to the 5 member Arizona Corporation Commission. The Arizona Constitution requires that the Commission members be elected not appointed by the Governor. The Commission has broad powers to regulate utility companies, securities, business incorporations and pipelines. Three Republicans, and three Democrats are on the ballot. If the Republicans win, the Commission will continue to be a “captive” of the large utility companies. It will continue to resist efforts to use renewable energy sources. It will favor rate hikes for small utility customers and promote “deregulation” policies favored by the companies it is supposed to regulate. The three Democratic candidates—Mundell, Stanfield and Tovar favor the use of renewable energy. Because they are not the beneficiary of large corporate donations, they will resist the efforts of the big utility companies to keep the Commission a toothless regulator. Please keep these contrasts in mind when you mark your ballots.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

