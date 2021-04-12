Letter: Corporations need to step up for voting rights in Arizona

There are 23 voter suppression bills in the state legislature based on the big lie that Trump won the election, despite all evidence to the contrary. The foundation of our democracy is the ability of people to vote easily without Republican roadblocks. Coke and Delta spoke out too late against the Georgia voter suppression bill; when they did, it had already signed into law. However, American Airlines and Dell in Texas are fighting voter suppression bills before they become law. Corporations with a presence in Arizona should follow their example immediately, including Banner, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Caterpillar, Walmart, PetSmart, Circle K, Sprouts, TEP, Amazon, TMC Healthcare, Mister Car Wash, and Bashas' to name a few. Who will take the lead among you?
Phineas Anderson
Catalina
