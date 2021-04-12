 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Corporations need to step up for voting rights in Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Corporations need to step up for voting rights in Arizona

  • Comments

There are 23 voter suppression bills in the state legislature based on the big lie that Trump won the election, despite all evidence to the contrary. The foundation of our democracy is the ability of people to vote easily without Republican roadblocks. Coke and Delta spoke out too late against the Georgia voter suppression bill; when they did, it had already signed into law. However, American Airlines and Dell in Texas are fighting voter suppression bills before they become law. Corporations with a presence in Arizona should follow their example immediately, including Banner, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Caterpillar, Walmart, PetSmart, Circle K, Sprouts, TEP, Amazon, TMC Healthcare, Mister Car Wash, and Bashas' to name a few. Who will take the lead among you?

Phineas Anderson

Catalina

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News