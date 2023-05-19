In reading the Star article headlined "TEP bill increase approved by ACC" I was perhaps amazed, definitely not amused, by the decision of three Republican commissioners to approve a rate increase in the face of reasoned opposition from Tucson Republican Lea Marquez Peterson, Democratic commissioner, Anna Tovar and consumer advocates. Quoted in the article is this from commissioner Nick Myers: "a seventeen-dollar monthly surcharge 'is working one hour extra at In-N-Out'". How far out of the world of the average TEP ratepayer is he? Or how far into a not quite parallel universe? Mr. Myers certainly seems to know who his constituents are, and they are neither our sisters and brothers or our grandkids trying to get by on minimum wage earnings, even with overtime. I’m not amused or amazed, just appalled. And given the issue the voters of Tucson are presently considering, here’s one more good reason to vote NO on 412.