Letter: CORRECTED - Follow the Money

The University of Arizona athletic program’s future is uncertain because of UCLA and USC’s departure from the PAC-12. Without a team in LA, PAC-12 TV revenue will plummet, if the league survives at all. Arizona taxpayers have a significant vested interest in what happens next to the PAC-12 Wildcats. According to the Knight Commission’s College Athletics Database, institutional / government support for UofA athletics totaled $53.3 million in FY 21, the most recent reporting year. The future of Wildcat football and basketball will be decided behind closed doors, but it is actually a public matter that deserves full transparency.