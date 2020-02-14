Letter: Correction of previously submitted letter
View Comments

Letter: Correction of previously submitted letter

I am sending a note in praise of a local official; not to complaint. There was a State Award from the Arizona City/County Management Association (AC/MC) recently presented to Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega. The award was created to recognize city/county managers who "demonstrate the highest level of professional excellence in local government and who made life contributions in serving the profession."

Mr Ortega hired in July 2015 has successfully managed four "structurally balanced budget cycle that improved the City's bond rating; recommended COLA's for employees and reorganized City departments to create better communication "and thereby a more effective government (Full disclosure: I was on the citizen committee that recommended him).

He has helped guide two successfully voter approved tax 5 year programs, that fund our street work and public safety departments. Mr Ortega is a credit to his profession and our city is a better place because of his work as City Manager.

Margarita Bernal, retired City Court Judge

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News