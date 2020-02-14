Letter: Correction of previously submitted letter

I am sending a note in praise of a local official; not to complaint. There was a State Award from the Arizona City/County Management Association (AC/MC) recently presented to Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega. The award was created to recognize city/county managers who "demonstrate the highest level of professional excellence in local government and who made life contributions in serving the profession."
Mr Ortega hired in July 2015 has successfully managed four "structurally balanced budget cycle that improved the City's bond rating; recommended COLA's for employees and reorganized City departments to create better communication "and thereby a more effective government (Full disclosure: I was on the citizen committee that recommended him).
He has helped guide two successfully voter approved tax 5 year programs, that fund our street work and public safety departments. Mr Ortega is a credit to his profession and our city is a better place because of his work as City Manager.
Margarita Bernal, retired City Court Judge
West side
