As courts on the East Coast have started to bring down so-called elected and appointed officials who used their power with corrupt intent, so can Arizona courts bring down mining companies and local officials who willingly and knowingly ignored the opinion of experts from the public, and even federal agencies, about the effect of mining on the environment and public health.
When cigarette and machine gun companies can be challenged because of misleading statements, so can mining companies, no matter how big they are or how much they pay their lobbyists.
Also, re-calibration of the need to extract copper from the earth is opportune as science, my field of expertise, is making progress to replace copper with alternatives that not only perform better but do not need disastrous and inefficient extraction processes. By the time Rosemont is operational, the outlook on the demand for copper may look totally different than today.
Chris Werkhoven
Sonoita
