Dan Shearer (Green Valley News), Sarah Garrecht Gassen (AZ Daily Star), and Jim Nintzel (Tucson Weekly) participated in a conversation/debate about whether or not Pima County can/should fund early childhood education for our neediest preschool children. It is critical that we all understand that the children who will directly benefit from the Pima County Preschool Investment Program are living in poverty. When those of us who are privileged fail to recognize the realities of children and families living in poverty, we show a lack of empathy and compassion for those who struggle economically. As a community, we must educate ourselves about human brain development and the lifelong benefits of early learning. I recommend the trailer for the film “No Small Matter” as a place to begin (https://youtu.be/Shm-KRh4LFg).
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.