Letter: Correction re: sports front page Dec. 12

Kudos to the Star's Sports page for trumpeting UA Women's Basketball's big win over ASU at the top of the front page on 12/11, and then running a follow up piece on 12/12. However I wonder why the two UA basketball articles on 12/12 are labelled “Arizona Basketball” and “Arizona Women’s Basketball.” Why is the men’s team the default? It’s not either basketball or women’s basketball — they’re both basketball, but one is men’s and one is women’s, so both should be labeled as such. Then, PJ Brown’s article about the women’s ASU rout said that “they outmanned ASU” when in truth they clearly outwomaned and outplayed them. With my degree in Sociology and my daughter a local high school basketball player, it’s clear to me that these seemingly-small slights matter, and I encourage the Star to do better on this front.
Kimberlyn Drew
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
