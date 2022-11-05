Letter: Correction to a Previous Letter sent 11/2/22

What are these armed, masked poll watchers planning to do? If they see someone who they don't think should vote are they going to shoot them instead of contacting authorities to question the person? They call themselves "patriots" but real patriots don't need to cover their identity. Since they are behaving like the KKK, we should gather white sheets to present to them so they can really hide themselves. Didn't a judge just issue limitations on poll watchers? Why are these people even allowed to be in the vicinity of voters? They are there to intimidate and nothing else.