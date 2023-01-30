Letter: correction to letter just sent

For goodness sake! Can't the legislature come up with something more worthwhile and weighty to spend their precious time on than trying to control how students are addressed in school? Writing as both a retired teacher and a member of the LGBTQ community, I find this proposed bill appalling. Please, give school administrators, teachers, and students themselves credit for being able to deal with these challenges! We didn't elect our legislators to micromanage the schools. That's why we have school boards. Legislators, if you want to show your support for Arizona's students, lift the spending cap on education and vote to fund our schools and pay our teachers at a level commensurate with their importance! That's what you can do even as you leave school management to the experts. Thank you.