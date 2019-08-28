Re: the August 24 article "Residents tired of peculiar runoff from student towers."
In a recent article entitled “Residents tired of peculiar runoff from student towers” there is a short section on the aging sewer and water infrastructure around the University area.
One concern that I have is the number of new and planned multistory building in the Downtown area. For example a report published by the Downtown Partnership stated that by the year 2020 there would be at least 2000 addition units and six new hotel. General this would be good news but if one considers that Downtown Tucson has the oldest infrastructure for sewer and water, this spells TROUBLE.
A corollary concern is that we live in a desert city and given water shortages projected in the future, we need to have a serious discussion on the limits of growth.
Raul Ramirez
West side
