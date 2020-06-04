Letter: Correction
Letter: Correction

There are three reports in the 6/2/20 Daily Star about the aftermath of the same incident yet all very different. (1) The front page highlights a peaceful vigil labeled ‘Enough Is Enough' in recognition of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, (2) Tucson & Region reports that 19 people were arrested after anti-racism protests turned violent in Tucson and (3) Business section stories the financially-struggling downtown proprietors dealing with the one-two punch of virus/vandalism.

Let’s try to wrap our heads around this.

(1)The vigil represents the very best of America, our ability to peacefully express our views without fear of retribution. (2) Unlike other US cities with entrenched Democrat governments that appear content to watch their cities’ burn, Tucson stepped up and quickly made arrests. We salute them. (3) We will be patronizing those vandalized businesses as soon as they are able reopen.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

