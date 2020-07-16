Letter: Correction

Laura Conover best Candidate for County Attorney
I generally do not submit letters endorsing candidates: but this election for County Attorney is one of the most important in our recent history. I have been a member of the State Bar of Arizona; practicing law , civil , criminal and serving as a judicial officer for 26 years; national judicial educator for 25 years
I have had the pleasure of working with Laura Conover as a member of the Federal Court attorneys panel since 2012. She has demonstrated discipline, ethics, professionalism and compassion for victims, defendants (and defense attorneys)in her role as the administrative attorney for the US Federal bench. Laura Conover is an asset to our profession. Her experience, understanding of our community:(as a bilingual/bicultural advocate)makes her uniquely qualified to be our next County Attorney.
Please bring change on August 4, 2020 , a new system prosecution and justice. Vote Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney
Margarita Bernal
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!