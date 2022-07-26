 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: corrections to submitted letter on CD 6 primary

We Democrats are blessed to be able to choose among well qualified candidates in most of our contested primary elections. Our new Congressional District 6 is no exception. I've known both candidates for years, prior to and during their service in the state legislature. One has continued to serve while engaged in the Congressional camppaign, but has been conspicuous by absence from many important votes. The other resigned to concentrate on running for Congress, thereby opening the seat for an appointee who didn't miss those votes. One candidate makes constant reference to the past, the other is focused on issues of today and tomorrow. One has little professional experience apart from the political and governmental. The other has worked as an environmental attorney, teaches environmental law and has gained expertise on water issues, which will be an ongoing concern for our state in Congress. If you haven't yet marked your Democratic primary ballot, I strongly urge you to join me in voting for Kirsten Engel for CD 6.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

