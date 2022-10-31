Letter: Cost of Colorado river water

In the front page article Saturday October 29th 2022 by Fonseca and Ronayne it was reported that one option by the Interior Department was to pay up to $400 per acre foot of 325850 gallons of water.

I believe I buy my water in Tucson for at least 1/2 cent per gallon plus sewage charges of about another 1/2 cent for approximately 1 cent oer gallon for the first 5000 gallons per month.

My math needs checking but it seems we taxpayers are facing buying water at $400 per acre foot or about 8 cents per gallon.

I welcome a letters to the editor checking my math. Or better yet an article on the cost of water per gallon. Maybe include a comparison of buying water out of our taps and spicots from Tucson Water and saving water in the ground and in tanks around our homes.

George Monroe

Midtown