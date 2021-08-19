Letter: Cost of Green Energy is Lower than Gas & Coal Cost

I am disappointed in the lack of balance presented in the article by David Wichner, Star business writer, in "The Cost of Green Energy," August 14th.
The article is one-sided. It does not make any logical sense. Green energy has become cheaper than the old 20th Century gas and coal options.
Only the utility and the company they hired were quoted. There were no quotes from the solar industry. No quotes from the energy efficiency industry. No quotes from the Sierra Club, which commissioned a study from Strategen Consulting that comes to the opposite conclusion for Arizona.
The Star has reported prices lower than four cents per kilowatt-hour for solar mixed with batteries. This is lower than gas costs on average, lower than coal costs. Solar, energy efficiency, battery storage and wind costs are all decreasing. Please print the other side, which is far more accurate.
Russell Lowes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.