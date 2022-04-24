Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding undermining masking and vaccination rules during the peak of COVID, recent laws with the express purpose of suppressing voting turnout, overriding voter propositions, anti-LGBTQ laws and the myriad actions restricting teachers and what and how they can teach, just to name a few.
While the weather and scenery here are beautiful, this transplant is strongly reconsidering the cost of living here. I suspect I am not alone. There is a high cost to living in a State where common decency is violated daily by our elected officials.
Steve Caster
Oro Valley
