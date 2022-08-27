 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cost of Water

I wonder why the cost of water has not been proposed as a tool for reducing consumption. When Metro Water changed their rate structure many years ago, I got rid of the grass in may backyard and reduced the quantity of flower beds. I use less water but pay close to what I did before the rate change.

If farms in Arizona had their CAP water rates increase, they would changed their irrigation practices and methods or change the quantity and type of crops they raise. Unfortunately marginally profitable farms may go out of business. Farms with ready access to well water may supplement CAP water use or go to all well water. Well water was what many farms used in Pinal county before the CAP was constructed.

Before the CAP, Phoenix area residents and farmers used water from the canals fed by the Salt River Project (SRP). Rate increases for SRP water would be required to keep people and farms from overusing this resource.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

