Why is Tucson even considering bringing e-scooters into the community?
I frequently travel to the Tempe /ASU area. The e-scooters are dumped everywhere and anywhere. On sidewalks, corners, bus stops, business entrances — they litter the landscape. One was left sometime during the night in the road right in front of a family members driveway. If it had not been spotted before the car backed out, it would have caused damage to the car, and crushed the scooter. Why would anyone leave an e-scooter there?
The scooters are not owned by the riders, so they don't care what happens to them, or where they leave them. Ask the Tempe hospitals and urgent cares about injuries that occur to riders, and the collisions with pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles. Just look up the road at Tempe/ASU for all the negative consequences and make an informed "No, not in Tucson"
decision.
Deborah McGeary
Northwest side
