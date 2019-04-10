When it comes to the development of the Benedictine Monastery, Councilman Kozachik is clearly on the side of developer Ross Rulney.
I own a home in the Miramonte neighborhood and have been attending meetings on this issue with interest. I’ve been dismayed by the bullying tactics Mr. Rulney has employed in such meetings, threatening to sell the property to a student housing developer if the residents make it too painful to build as he wishes.
I’ve been much more pained by Councilman Kozachik’s constant parroting of this same refrain. Kozachik has been too sympathetic to Rulney’s plan from the beginning for my comfort. He is at every turn in lock step on messaging with Rulney, as he was again at a Miramonte Neighborhood Association meeting on April 6th. It’s the Rulney project or student housing according to the Councilman. End of story. Zero discussion of alternatives. Indeed these meetings are never discussions. Kozachik just updates us on Rulney’s plans.
Bonnie Thomas
Midtown
