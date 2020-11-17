 Skip to main content
Letter: Councilman Steve Kozachik Laid Off from UA Athletics Department
We've seen this before- smoke and mirrors. And here we are once again. Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, because Magical Steve has a bag of tricks for you. I was not surprised by his diatribe that he received no warning he'd be laid off from the UA Athletic department. My first thought, at least he has a job on the city council. Millions of people can't say that in this day and age. No one is immune to being let go from an employer. Businesses have a bottom line to protect; moreover, it doesn't matter how smart Steve is, the UA is smarter. I go back to the families in Tucson, who suffer to make ends meet, they don't know where their next meal is coming from day to day. No one owes you a phone call to tell you that your time is up after 30 years on the job. We've all be in your shoes one time or another. Grow up my friend and be well.

Bobby Burns

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

