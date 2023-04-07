I said I would, so Saturday morning I got up, made my "Please Lock Him Up" sign and went to 22nd and Alvernon where the Trumpers hang out.

To my surprise nobody was there. I stayed two hours and had a good time. People drove by and honked and waved and that kept me smiling. I didn't get any negative feedback from anybody.

When I got home I was told they hang out on Sunday. I got my message out without any stress so it was a good day.

Robert McNeil

Midtown