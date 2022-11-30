 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Counterpoint to an earlier opinion letter

Re: the Nov. 16 letter "Who should be allowed to vote."

An earlier letter writer opined that the Obama administration opened the floodgates for welfare recipients, the homeless, 18-year-olds, college students, and other non-tax paying groups access to the right to vote by mail-in ballots. The writer seemed upset that legitimate taxpayers were now being outnumbered at the polls by groups that should not be entitled to vote because of their taxpayer status. He believes these groups live on the government dole, giving rise to a Mobocracy. I would like to ask him if he believes that veterans in VA hospitals, the economically disadvantaged, young military personnel in garrisons, struggling single parents using food stamps for their families, and the medically disabled in care facilities are part of a Mobocracy. Thanks to the courts and progressive legislation, ALL American citizens have access to the ballot box, no matter their status. I'm also proud that I fought in combat for their right to participate in our democratic republic.

Lee Aitken

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

