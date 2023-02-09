State Senator John Kavanagh proposes a man vs. machine contest to settle, once and for all, whether hand counting is a reliable way to run elections. Good idea?

Thought experiment. Imagine that hand counting had been mandated for the 2022 election. Now imagine that Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had lost. What would those two be saying now? It was a fraud! Democrat vote counters conspired to bias the tallies! They snuck in fake ballots! We have photos!

The root of today's election controversies isn’t vote-counting methods. It’s the habit of some politicians to lie, continually and shamelessly, to achieve status and power--and the willingness of their followers to believe the lies, no matter how absurd or ridiculous those lies may be.

Suppose Senator Kavanagh's test demonstrates the inferiority of hand counting. Would these individuals believe it? They’ve abandoned evidence and logic. Could we expect them to be swayed by evidence or logic this time?

David Lazaroff

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.