Letter: County Administrator

Re: the April 20 article "Supervisors approve deal for new top administrator."

The Pima County Board of Supervisors apparently don't like the smell of Chuck Huckleberry's sweetheart deal of a contract. So what did they just do? A majority voted to slip in a successor, without a decent search or public input, who was in on the deal and knew about it from almost the start. What is the Board thinking? I know what we need to do now - vote them out.

Robert Hansen

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

