Letter: County Administrator

Re: the April 20 article "Supervisors approve deal for new top administrator."
The Pima County Board of Supervisors apparently don't like the smell of Chuck Huckleberry's sweetheart deal of a contract. So what did they just do? A majority voted to slip in a successor, without a decent search or public input, who was in on the deal and knew about it from almost the start. What is the Board thinking? I know what we need to do now - vote them out.
Robert Hansen
West side
