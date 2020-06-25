Letter: County Attorney candidates

Pima County needs real criminal justice reform. We need a leader who can bring smart, fiscally sound justice reform. That is why I support Laura Conover, a real reformer for Pima County Attorney.
I have been a Clinical Professor at our own Rogers College of Law for 23 years. As my student, Laura impressed with her brains, her honesty and integrity. She continues to amaze me with her leadership, her high ethical standards, and her passion for fair justice.
Some demean Laura’s candidacy -- offering the stale nonsense that only a career prosecutor can be County Attorney. Incumbents and chosen successors overuse that cliché to keep things just the way they are. It is good that people did not listen when we elected non-prosecutors Janet Napolitano and Bruce Babbitt as Arizona’s Attorneys General.
So, too, those naysayers would have denied former criminal defenders Abe Lincoln, John Adams, Barrack Obama and Thurgood Marshall. Don’t be swayed. Vote for real reform. Vote for Laura Conover for County Attorney.
Paul Bennett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!