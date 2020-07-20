Letter: County Attorney Race
Letter: County Attorney Race

I am a 1984 graduate of the University of Arizona Rogers College of Law. I am a past president of the Pima County Bar Association.

A recent letter to the editor touted Jonathan Mosher’s trial skills and ethics while alluding to a “mistake” he made, claiming the mistake “was not to purposely mislead the court.”

This assertion is untrue. In State v. Dansdill (2CA-CR 2017-0185), a unanimous Arizona Court of Appeals found Mr. Mosher made “inaccurate and misleading” jury arguments regarding felony murder. Further, he engaged in the same misconduct in another felony murder case, suggesting “the remarks may have been a calculated strategy deployed by this prosecutor in felony murder cases.” The result was the reversal of a first degree murder conviction.

This prosecutorial misconduct reflects a dangerous win-at-all-costs attitude. Respectfully, Pima County should not want a prosecutor with these “trial skills”.

Laura Conover will provide much needed reform., and she is by far the best candidate.

Peter Akmajian

Midtown

