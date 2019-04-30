It was reported that the Pima County Attorney's office has dismissed charges against three UA students who had been cited with misdemeanor charges for the interfering with the peaceful conduct of an educational institution. One student was also issued a citation for threats and intimidation. The students had interrupted Border Patrol Agents who had been invited to speak by the campus Criminal Justice Association. Students started yelling at them and calling them "the murder patrol" and an extension of the KKK. They followed the agents from the classroom down the hallway as they left. These were clearly acts of intimidation/harassment, not free speech as students say. Where were the free speech rights of the Border Patrol Agents? The county Attorney's office has been bombarded with calls from students demanding the charges be dismissed. Why was that not considered as "Obstruction of Justice"? Ok to apply that to Pres. Trump! The County Attorney's office's actions have now essentially condoned hate and harassment by students on the UA campus.
A Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.