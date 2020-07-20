Letter: County Attorney

In Tuesday's Star, Barbara LaWall endorses Johnathan Mosher for County Attorney. Mr. Mosher, an employee of Ms. LaWall, promises in his campaign ads meaningful systemic changes in the operation of the office. If Mr. Mosher truly has changes to make and Ms. LaWall approves of them, why haven't those changes already been made? I think Mr. Mosher is All Hat, No Cattle.
Dale Emmel
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
